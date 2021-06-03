As part of adding land and lodges, Yankton-area resort might soon see a longer deal from SDGFP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission might lengthen the lease for Lewis & Clark Resort near Yankton.

Scott Simpson, director for the state Parks and Recreation Division, outlined a proposal Thursday.

He said the concession operator, Mike Grave, is putting together a $1 million-plus package to annex 13 acres and add several four-bedroom lodges as well as more campsites and related infrastructure.

In return, the lease would be extended by 15 years to 2037.

“This expansion makes sense to us,” Simpson told the commission. “It allows Mike to put some financing in place that makes sense.”

The state Game, Fish and Parks Department usually leases sites to private businesses but has run operations at Spring Creek on Lake Oahe and at Roy Lake during the past year after neither prospectus brought an offer.

Commissioner Doug Sharp of Watertown said he didn’t want Lewis & Clark to turn out like Spring Creek.

“This is one of the concessions we have that is viable,” Simpson replied. He said the experience at Spring Creek hadn’t been specifically discussed during the Lewis & Clark consideration. “We are comfortable in allowing this to go forward.”