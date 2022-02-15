PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s recent burst of economic good fortune won’t continue in 2023, according to lawmakers in charge of state government’s budget.

The message came through Tuesday as the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations set revenue targets.

They revised upward the amount the state general fund is expected to receive in ongoing revenue during the four months left in the current budget year.

They now see that totaling $2,061,252,142. That’s roughly $49 million more than the $2,012,770,524 target they settled on a year ago.

But they’re not so optimistic about the new 2023 budget that starts July 1. They set a target of $2,067,941,882. That’s growth of less than $7 million.

Eighteen lawmakers — nine from each chamber — make up the committee. The vote was 14-4. The panel’s co-chairs split on the targets. Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, voted no. Representative Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, said yes.

Only Karr spoke. “I appreciate the subcommittee’s work,” he said. “I think we put in a lot of effort. We went back and forth, had good discussion, and these are conservative estimates.”

The committee received forecasts Monday from the governor’s Bureau of Finance and Management and the fiscal chief for the Legislative Research Council. A subcommittee worked on the targets Monday evening.

BFM’s message was that strong growth in sales and use tax is unlikely to continue. The historical average from 2011 through 2020 was 4.7%. 2021 came in at 12.7%.

BFM projected 2022 to finish at 7.3% and 2023 would decline 1.46%.

LRC’s forecast was more optimistic, foreseeing 2022 to grow 11% and 2023 growing 3.0%

February 15 was the Legislature’s deadline for the committee to set general-fund revenue targets. State government’s complete 2023 budget, reflecting all federal, general and other funds, will be assembled in the coming weeks. The governor recommended a total budget of $5.7 billion in December.