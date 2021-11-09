An illness stops S.D. House for the night

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Hope of reaching a compromise on realigning South Dakota’s legislative districts was temporarily derailed Tuesday night, after Representative Kent Peterson became ill during a closed-door House Republican caucus and was taken from the Capitol by ambulance.

Peterson, the House Republican leader, appeared coherent as the ambulance crew arrived and was able to tell others what he had eaten earlier Tuesday. Caucus members regathered afterward and said a prayer for him. Lawmakers then left the Capitol for the night.

The House will gavel in Wednesday at 10 a.m. Gosch told reporters he expects that Peterson will return Wednesday.

House Republicans were privately discussing the latest version of a compromise on redistricting when the incident occurred. Legislators began the special session on redistricting Monday.