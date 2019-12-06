Amid fight between S.D. legislators, Jones rolls out new plan for state Department of Education

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The new leader for the South Dakota Department of Education met with 100-plus members of his staff this week about how they can help K-12 schools during the next three years.

State Education Secretary Ben Jones rolled out the new plan for the department Wednesday. Contacted about it Friday, Jones said it needs some finishing touches before a public release. But he agreed to give a preview.

The five goals are to support local educators, invest in talent development, foster research and innovation, support the whole learner and reinvent accountability.

The routes to achieving those, he said, are maximizing and building relationships, achieving effectiveness, championing excellence and cultivating professional culture. He said some pieces already were happening, some will be done in the coming 90 days and some will be ongoing.

“A lot of it has already started,” Jones said. “It’s been a busy six, seven months.”

Jones brings both academic and military experience to the new job. Governor Kristi Noem appointed the former Dakota State University dean and long-time U.S. Air Force veteran as interim secretary in December before she took office. He accepted the post on an ongoing basis in May.

To build the new plan, Jones held day-long meetings with each of the department’s many offices starting in June. He said Friday the department collects all kinds of data but often wasn’t staffed in the right ways for answering outside questions about the information.

“We’re going to have to partner with other entities that do have that capacity,” Jones said. “I want to be ahead of the game. That’s going to take a while to achieve.”

The early look came after an argument Tuesday by the Legislature’s Executive Board about whether lawmakers on the Government Operations and Audit Committee could proceed with seeking an outside group to perform a review of the department.

The board eventually voted 8-7 to “not support” GOAC’s move. All of the Republican and Democratic senators backed the “not support” motion from House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who comes from a family of educators. All of the board’s Republican House members voted against his motion.

Senate President Pro Tem Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, pushed for the discussion. House Speaker Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican, tried earlier in the meeting to sidestep the issue, saying there was nothing to discuss because the subcommittee wasn’t yet requesting funding. Haugaard serves on GOAC, as does another Executive Board member, Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican.

Peterson chairs the GOAC subcommittee that had sat with Legislative Research Council director Jason Hancock Monday to draw up the formal request for proposals. Hancock later in the week confirmed he would be leaving the Legislature’s employment after the 2020 session ends March 30. He plans to return to Idaho to be a deputy secretary of state.

Peterson said GOAC members created the subcommittee after Jones didn’t bring a new plan to the committee’s October 30 meeting. Jones had previously met with the committee in May.

At one point Tuesday Greenfield read to other board members excerpts from a KELOLAND Capitol Bureau report about the GOAC subcommittee meeting Monday.

The board’s vote Tuesday signaled the RFP funding, if any is requested, would have difficulty getting Senate approval. The review was scheduled to start January 27. Among those voting to not-support the GOAC review was Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids.

Secretary Jones attended the first part of the Executive Board meeting. He left when Haugaard, the chairman, said there wasn’t yet a request for funding. After Greenfield resurrected the discussion, Jones returned and Haugaard eventually allowed Jones to briefly testify.

“I do think that the timing is concerning to me. I will literally be rolling out my plan in the department tomorrow (Wednesday),” Jones told lawmakers. He said if the subcommittee’s work continued, “a big question mark” would sit over his plan. “It’s not helpful in that regard.”

Haugaard said there was a possibility that the National Conference of State Legislatures or the Council of State Governments could perform the review free of charge.

Representative Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican who is the No. 2 presiding officer in the House, said the funding would have to come through the entire Legislature sometime after the 2020 session starts January 14 and lawmakers would have had time to see Jones’ plan.

“I don’t think there’s any action to be taken here,” Gosch said, agreeing with Haugaard.

The Executive Board sets funding during the nine months outside the annual legislative session. During the session, the Executive Board doesn’t normally meet, meaning the Legislature controls funding of anything special that arises during those two-plus months.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission backed up the Senate Republicans. “Why on earth would anybody submit a plan to an RFP knowing it wouldn’t be funded?” Heinert asked.

Haugaard fought off motions from Senator Bob Ewing, a Spearfish Republican, and Greenfield. But Smith, the House Democratic leader, then made his motion that passed by one aye.

State law requires that GOAC review each state department once every three years to see whether the committee’s goals for a department were met. Jones said Friday he provided his department’s new goals Wednesday night to GOAC members.

“They can choose some, all or none, or tell us to go back to the drawing board,” Jones said.

Jones said the annual report cards his department issues for the 149 locally-run public school districts too often have been judged solely by students’ proficiency scores on standardized tests. He said there are many other factors and the points for those categories were devised by South Dakota educators.

“I think quite rightly schools get a little frustrated,” Jones said.