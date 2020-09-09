Amid COVID-19, Vermillion driver-licensing office will temporarily be open more often

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans who need to renew their driver licenses or state-issued nondriver ID cards are getting an extra opportunity in Vermillion.

The state Department of Public Safety is temporarily expanding the schedule at the licensing station there.

The Vermillion office, located in Hallmark Square at 11 E. Cherry Street, will be open, by appointment, Tuesday through Friday each week, from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m., through October 2.

The office otherwise had been open just one day per week by appointment.

Department spokesman Tony Mangan said the Vermillion area has a backlog of drivers whose licenses need renewals.

The Vermillion office is the only location where staff will be temporarily added, according to Mangan.

The University of South Dakota is in Vermillion.

Earlier this year, because of COVID-19, the governor by executive order directed that South Dakota driver licenses and non-driver ID cards would remain valid through December 30, 2020.

To make appointments at the Vermillion exam station and statewide or for renewing driver licenses online, the department asks people to go to https://dps.sd.gov. For more information on how to renew online, call 605-773-6883.