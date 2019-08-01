American Cancer Society rates South Dakota Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An American Cancer Society report released Thursday for the 50 states gave South Dakota a mixed rating on its anti-cancer laws and policies.

South Dakota drew a green — for good — grade on its smoke-free laws.

Cigarette taxes and tobacco-prevention funding received orange ratings, meaning there was some progress.

Red arrows — for falling short — were issued for five areas. They were increased access to Medicaid, Medicaid coverage of ending tobacco use, restricting use of indoor tanning devices, palliative care and pain policy.

South Dakota lawmakers this year passed a measure that extended the state’s smoking restrictions to apply to vapor products.

Prime sponsor of HB 1209 was Representative Carl Perry, an Aberdeen Republican. The American Cancer Society supported it, while Juul initially opposed it and later backed it.

Then-Governor Dennis Daugaard, a Republican, reluctantly established a group that began in October 2015 to study possible Medicaid expansion, but Republican lawmakers made clear later the topic was a non-starter.

The group ultimately focused solely on finding ways to expand Medicaid-type services for American Indians, by shifting more of state government’s Medicaid spending onto the federal government for American Indian patients and reinvesting state government’s savings.

The 2016 session marked the last time legislation was attempted on tanning devices. HB 1124 would have prohibited minors from using tanning beds in South Dakota. House members voted against it 46-21.

Among South Dakota’s six neighbors, the cancer report findings were most favorable for Minnesota and least so for Wyoming.

Iowa received green ratings for increased access to Medicaid, access to palliative care and smoke-free laws; orange ratings for pain policy, cigarette tax rates and Medicaid coverage of ending tobacco use; and red ratings for tobacco-prevention funding and restricting tanning devices.

Minnesota received green ratings for increased Medicaid access, palliative care access, cigarette tax rates, smoke-free laws and tanning device restrictions; and orange ratings for pain policy, tobacco prevention funding and Medicaid coverage of ending tobacco use.

Nebraska received green ratings for increased Medicaid access, palliative care access and smoke-free laws; orange ratings for pain policy and Medicaid coverage of ending tobacco use; and red ratings for cigarette tax rates, tobacco-prevention funding and indoor tanning restrictions.

North Dakota received green ratings for increased Medicaid access, smoke-free laws and tobacco-prevention funding; an orange rating for Medicaid coverage of ending tobacco use; and red ratings for access to palliative care, pain policy, cigarette tax rates and indoor tanning restrictions.

Montana received green ratings for increased Medicaid access, palliative care and smoke-free laws; orange ratings for cigarette tax rates, tobacco prevention funding and Medicaid coverage of ending tobacco use; and red ratings for pain policy and indoor tanning restrictions.

Wyoming received a green rating for access to palliative care; orange ratings for pain policy, tobacco-prevention funding and Medicaid coverage of ending tobacco use; and red ratings for increased Medicaid access, cigarette tax rates, smoke-free laws and indoor tanning restrictions.