All younger than 18 would be ‘youths’ under SDGFP’s licensing proposal

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers are a step away from making some big changes in how South Dakota treats people younger than 18 for hunting, fishing and trapping.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday gave its blessing to HB 1034 that would reshuffle state licensing laws for youths. The 5-1 vote sends the legislation to the Senate for a debate possibly as early as Wednesday afternoon.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks wants lawmakers to significantly loosen license requirements:

— Young hunters would be eligible for youth small-game licenses under age 18; the cutoff now is 16.

— Trappers currently don’t need a license if they’re younger than 16; that exemption would expand to under 18.

— Youths don’t need a fishing license now if they’re younger than 16; that too would move to 18.

— Nonresident mentors would be allowed to hunt with nonresident youths.

The House approved the proposal 56-13 two weeks ago after a vigorous debate. Presenting the bill Tuesday was Tom Kirschenmann, director for GFP’s Wildlife Division. He said the changes and related rule adjustments would cost the department approximately $290,000 of current revenue.

“Now, we understand the importance of that,” Kirschenmann told the senators, “but what I would offer to you is that we’re looking at this as a long-term thing.” Getting youth engaged in hunting and fishing and keeping them engaged will lead many of them to continue purchasing licenses when they’re adults, he said: “We don’t want to have those barriers to participation there.”

The Senate committee killed another proposal, SB 114, that would have revised residency requirements for mentored hunting. Republican Senator Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City brought it on behalf of a constituent, Victor Bausell of Custer. Kirschenmann opposed it, saying it wouldn’t do as much as the department’s bill.