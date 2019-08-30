Ag-finance panel OKs bonds for group’s two livestock-nutrient waste-management projects

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A livestock operation in Turner County is the latest to get some financial aid through a South Dakota government board.

The state Value Added Finance Authority this week approved bonds for two livestock nutrient management systems that Schmeichel Family Investments is installing in the Hurley area.

The board gave its backing for a bond up to $414,000 to use for solid waste disposal at a deep-pit swine facility.

The Schmeichel group also received the board’s support for a bond up to $260,000 for solid waste disposal costs for a cow/calf barn and manure storage facility.

The board gave its blessing to a beginning-farmer bond application for Brett and Samantha Hockenbrock of Britton to purchase approximately 14 acres of farm ground in Marshall County for $56,120 on a contract for deed with Timothy Gronseth.

The authority handles state-backed financing for South Dakota agriculture-related projects.