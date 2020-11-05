After taking a day to tally absentee ballots, Minnehaha County legislators go more ‘R’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican challengers gained several seats from Democratic incumbents Wednesday in the battle among Minnehaha County candidates for the South Dakota Legislature.

The Minnehaha County Auditor Office released final results for the eight legislative districts about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 23 hours after polling places closed Tuesday. County officials used the extra day to process about 38,000 absentee ballots.

The Legislature will be more Republican for the 2021 session: The House of Representatives will have 62 Republicans and eight Democrats;, while the Senate breakdown will be 32 Republicans and three Democrats. The splits this year were 59-11 and 30-5.

Here’s how the Minnehaha races came out Wednesday:

For District 9 Senate, Republican incumbent Wayne Steinhauer of Hartford defeated Democrat Suzanne “Suzie” Jones Pranger of Hartford 7,653 to 5,552.

The District 9 contest for two House seats saw Republican incumbent Rhonda Milstead of Hartford and Republican Bethany Soye of Sioux Falls defeat Democrat incumbent Michael Saba of Hartford and Toni Miller of Hartford. The totals were Milstead 7,655; Soye 6,719; Saba 4,679; and Miller 4,368.

For District 10 Senate, Republican incumbent Maggie Sutton of Sioux Falls beat Democrat Nichole Cauwels of Brandon 7,205 to 4,260.

The District 10 House race had Republican incumbents Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls and Doug Barthel of Sioux Falls defeat Democrat Michelle Hentschel of Brandon. The numbers were Haugaard 6,527; Barthel 6,188; and Hentschel 4,735.

For District 11 Senate, Republican incumbent Jim Stalzer of Sioux Falls turned back Democrat Tom Cool of Sioux Falls 8,244 to 5,389.

The District 11 House contest had Republican incumbents Chris Karr of Sioux Falls and Mark Willadsen of Sioux Falls get past Democrats Sheryl Johnson of Sioux Falls and Margaret Kuipers of Sioux Falls. Totals were Karr 7,253; Willadsen 7,172; Johnson 5,900; and Kuipers 4,429.

For District 12 Senate, Republican incumbent Blake Curd of Sioux Falls defeated Democrat Jessica Meyers of Sioux Falls 6,599 to 5,606.

The District 12 House race saw Republican former legislator Greg Jamison of Sioux Falls lead the way with 6,799. Republican incumbent Arch Beal of Sioux Falls edged Democrat Erin Royer of Sioux Falls 5,621 to 5,555.

For District 13 Senate, Republican incumbent Jack Kolbeck of Sioux Falls got past Democrat Elizabeth “Liz” Larson of Sioux Falls 7,489 to 5,819.

In the District 13 House contest, Republican incumbent Sue Peterson of Sioux Falls and Republican Richard Thomason of Sioux Falls won the seats, beating Democrat incumbent Kelly Sullivan of Sioux Falls and Democrat Norman Bliss. Totals were Peterson 6,745; Thomason 6,215; Sullivan 5,094; and Bliss 5,845.

For District 14 Senate, Republican Larry Zikmund of Sioux Falls made a successful move from the House, beating Democrat Timothy Reed of Sioux Falls 7,391 to 5,808.

The District 14 House race saw Republican Taylor Rae Rehfeldt of Sioux Falls place first with 6,933 and Democrat incumbent Erin Healy of Sioux Falls take the other seat with 6,388. Tom Holmes of Sioux Falls, a Republican former legislator, received 5,782 and Democrat Mike Huber of Sioux Falls 5,228.

For District 15 Senate, Democratic incumbent Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls rallied past Republican Thor Bardon of Sioux Falls 4,127 to 3,411.

The District 15 House contest saw Democrat incumbent Linda Duba of Sioux Falls and House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls pull away during the absentee counting. Duba won a seat with 3,918 and Smith took the other with 3,727. Republicans Cole Heisey of Sioux Falls and Matt Rosburg of Sioux Falls received 2,987 and 2,943,

For District 25 Senate, Republican Marsha Symens of Dell Rapids turned back two independents, Rick Knobe of Baltic and Seth William Van’t Hof of Dell Rapids. The final tallies were Symens 7,580; Knobe 4,205; and Van’t Hof 1,092. Symens replaced Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids, who withdrew from the contest.

The District 25 House contest saw Republican incumbents Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids and Tom Pischke of Dell Rapids finish ahead of Democrats Jeff Barth of Sioux Falls and Jared Nieuwenhuis of Dell Rapids. The numbers were Hansen 7,825; Pischke 7,784; 4,460; and Nieuwenhuis 3,719.