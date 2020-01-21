After private meeting on choosing director, S.D. Legislature’s Executive Board will meet again

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board had a lengthy discussion Monday night at the Capitol, talking behind closed doors about the next steps for picking a director.

After 75 minutes, lawmakers reopened the meeting and Senator Brock Greenfield said they would need to gather again because some things needed further discussion.

None of the lawmakers said what they were.

The Clark Republican said the group would meet in a few weeks, but neither Greenfield nor any legislator in the room said when. He said the date should be left “fairly fluid.”

The current Legislative Research Council director, Jason Hancock, confirmed last week he plans to leave South Dakota immediately after the 2020 ends Monday, March 30.

Hancock is returning to Boise, Idaho, where he will be the deputy secretary of state in charge of elections.

Hancock came from Idaho state government nearly six years ago. He was chief of staff for the Idaho education department. He told KELOLAND News last week that he needs to help care for his mother there.

The LRC deputy director, Sue Cichos, was in the Capitol Monday night but didn’t attend the meeting.

The Executive Board met last week, also mostly in closed session, and after reopening the meeting directed Hancock to write a description of his job and provide recommendations on where to advertise and for how long.