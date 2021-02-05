After planning so many of South Dakota’s parks for so many years, Williams is calling it a career

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On Monday some of his co-workers will gather to wish Dennis Williams a happy retirement.

He’s been at the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks for more than 55 years. He’s been a park planner, a park development coordinator, an engineering supervisor with a six-member crew, and, most recently, an environmental and cultural resource specialist.

It’s “a distinct pleasure” working there, he said. When the South Dakota State grad joined the GFP staff in 1965, Bob Hodgins directed the department and Nils Boe was governor. The state park system had few paved roads or improved camping sites or modern comfort stations.

“That was a time, kind of the start of a new age of the parks and recreation system in South Dakota,” he said.

There were 12 state parks then. There are 13 now, with the addition of Good Earth State Park south of Sioux Falls three years ago. Williams said Good Earth is an important place for tribal people.

“It has religious and sacred connections,” he said. “That may be one of the projects I enjoyed working on the most.”

Through the decades the department has assembled 43 recreation areas and 70 lake access sites across the state. Williams says the system has grown into one of the nation’s best.

“People ask me sometimes, what kind of a job do I have? And I tell them, I have one of the best jobs that any person could ever have. I work for an agency in South Dakota that provides outdoor recreation for millions of people every year, that provides that outdoor experience for families and individuals,” he said. “I’m very proud of all that. I’m leaving a lot of good memories behind.”

He remembers the parks had few amenities when he started.

“I equated it one time to having a large canvass that we painted on, that included hundreds of acres of park lands, these beautiful areas along lakes, out in the Black Hills Custer State Park with 70,000 acres,” he said. “It was a real privilege to draw those plans.”

Williams still loves his job, he said. The reason he’s retiring now, at age 79, is he and his wife, Joyce, need to spend some years with their four children and 11 grandchildren.

One of the bigger projects was the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers transferring thousands of acres of Missouri River shoreline to the state of South Dakota two decades ago. “We’ve greatly improved the visitor experience in those parks and they’re an important part of the system,” he said.

He’s served under 10 governors and remembers the time he was recovering in a hospital in Sioux Falls when Mike Rounds — now a U.S. senator — walked by the room. Two seconds later Rounds popped back in to share some kind words.

There’s a fondness in the words as Williams talks about the parks and recreation areas spread across South Dakota, whether in the northeast with its natural lakes, or Custer State Park out west with its bison and wildlife and camping and concessions.

“That’s been a very rewarding part of my life, and frankly I work with many people that feel the same way,” Williams said. “You feel fortunate to be able to provide this service to the people of South Dakota.”