Aeronautics panel recommends state funding for South Dakota airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A variety of public airports across South Dakota won state government’s pledges of financial help for improvements Tuesday.

The largest this round was an estimated $8.8 million of work planned at the Sioux Falls airport.

The state Aeronautics Commission agreed to provide approximately five percent of the estimated costs for the 17 projects seeking assistance.

Federal funding covers the largest chunks of roughly 90 percent.

Sioux Falls officials propose spending $8,795,760.

They plan to build a new apron for deicing and for planes to stay overnight. They also want to replace some pavement on the south terminal apron and expand the east cargo apron.

“This is a big project,” state Department of Transportation engineer Jon Becker said.

The state commission plans to pay $439,789. Local funds would cover a similar amount. Federal aid is pegged at $7,916,183.

Other projects approved Tuesday included:

Belle Fourche airport: $12,098 of state aid on a $254,586 project to reclaim and lay a new surface on the access road and parking lot.

Gettysburg airport: $13,450 of state help on a $268,987 project to design and rehabilitate hangar taxi lanes.

Harding County airport: $23,667 of state aid on a $473,339 plan to construct a building to house snow equipment and serve as a terminal.

Madison airport: $10,015 of state aid on $200,300 of various improvements including replacement of joint seals.

Milbank airport: $18,500 of state help toward the $370,000 cost to acquire 22 acres for a runway.

Mobridge airport: $4,324 of state help on the $86,481 cost for acquiring runway equipment.

Onida airport: $11,050 of state aid for a $221,000 project to expand a hangar taxi lane.

Philip airport: $61,111 of state aid for $1,222,222 of work to construct a new hangar and reconstruct an apron.

Pierre regional airport: $6,389 of state funds for $127,778 of work designing reconstruction of a runway and several other surfaces.

Sisseton airport: $144,085 of state funds for a $2,881,700 plan to reconstruct a runway and other surfaces and to install new lighting.

Sturgis airport: $3,750 of state help for $75,000 of various improvements.

Tea airport: $9,966 of state aid for $199,320 of design and other work.

Wagner airport: $28,000 of state aid for a $560,000 plan to construct revenue-producing hangars.

Wall airport: $7,778 of state help for $155,555.56 of environmental work for a runway extension and land acquisition.

Webster airport: $6,500 of state help for $130,000 costs of acquiring land for a wildlife fence and designing revenue-producing hangars.

Yankton airport: $76,250 of state aid for a $1,621,000 project to expand an apron, remove a hangar and relocate two hangars.

“There’s a lot of aircraft storage in this bunch,” Eric Odenbach of Eureka, the commission’s chairman, noted.

Local funds would cover the remainder in each instance.

The commission also approved spending $45,750 as the state’s share for $915,000 project to rehabilitate pavements at various airports.

“This is not all of them. There’s six or seven bid lettings to occur yet,” DOT’s Becker said.

The commission gave Britton airport the green light to use $2,136.83 from its fuel-tax funds to pay for a new sweeper-brush and pump that was purchased. Britton’s tax-fund balance was $5,587.22.

The commission granted $30,000 to Lake Area Technical Institute to remove the old instruments, install modern equipment and refurbish a 1955 Cessna 172 that the Watertown school plans to use for training pilots.