PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An opponent of a wind-electricity project proposed in central South Dakota is looking to the state Aeronautics Commission for help.

Michael Bollweg of rural Harrold and his attorney asked the commission Thursday to take an official role as a party in the matter.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will decide at some point later this year, possibly in December, whether to allow construction of the North Bend project in western Hyde and eastern Hughes counties east of Pierre.

Bollweg, who farms and runs a hunting lodge, contends that the 600-foot towers will affect crop-spray planes. His father ran a spray-plane business where he worked.

Medivac emergency flights also could be affected.

The Federal Aviation Administration reportedly has taken a position that project overall won’t have a negative effect.

“I’m not against fortifying your position on this,” aeronautics commission chairman Eric Odenbach of Eureka told Bollweg.

“At the very least I think we need to be involved,” aeronautics commissioner Rolf Johnson of Mina said. “Get ourselves on the dance floor.”

Aeronautics commissioner Bob Huggins of Sioux Falls said the height of the towers would affect the altitudes planes can fly to and from the Highmore, Miller and Gettysburg community airports. “Safety is the big thing for me on this,” Huggins said.

The Aeronautics Commission decided to hold a special meeting Wednesday, April 6, at 8 a.m. CT in the state Department of Transportation meeting room.

All of the aeronautics members already planned to be in Pierre that day for the South Dakota Airports conference.

DOT staff attorney Dustin DeBoer said he will look into the matter and give options. DeBoer said the Aeronautics Commission’s legal authority in Title 50 of the South Dakota code primarily covers airports. It also covers planes and pilots.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt told the commissioners that the path they choose would set a precedent.

Said Odenbach, “I think we’re going the right direction on this and we’re going to do this the right way.”