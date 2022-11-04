MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Lake Oahe on the Missouri River is South Dakota’s largest body of water. The reservoir’s level is already so low that more than a quarter of the 26 boat-ramp areas have been closed. The coming winter and early spring hold the answer as to when the water might start to come back.

That’s a summary of what a state Parks Division official told the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Thursday. Regional supervisor Pat Buscher said parks staff have worked “tremendously hard” to keep the ramps open for boaters to use.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nonetheless eight ramp areas have closed because of low water or other circumstances. They are:

Shaw Creek (Campbell County)

Thomas Bay (Walworth County)

Dodge Draw (Potter County)

Bob’s Landing (Potter County)*

Okobojo Point (Sully County)

Peoria Flats (Hughes County)

Chantier Creek (Hughes County)

Foster Bay (Stanley County)

Buscher said road construction caused the closure at Bob’s Landing. He said it could re-open after construction if weather permits.

Many other boat ramps remain open along Oahe or there are alternatives nearby. For example, Buscher said boaters still seeking access at Spring Creek this fall can use the secondary ramp at Lighthouse Point next door.

Commission chair Russ Olson of Wentworth asked what the winter might hold for snow.

“Based on the forecast we’ve seen, it’s all over the map,” Buscher said. As for the possibility of spring melt and rains bringing the lake level up, he added, “We’re hoping for that.”

The water level at Oahe Dam near Pierre and Fort Pierre was holding at about 1590 feet above sea level on Thursday. Buscher said that is expected to drop another foot in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers controls the six mainstem dams on the upper Missouri River, including four in South Dakota. Flows into the upper Missouri were forecast to finish 2022 at 76% of average.

The corps currently is releasing 30,000 cubic feet of water per second from Gavins Point Dam, the southern-most of the six, near Yankton. That flow will gradually be reduced to a winter rate of 12,000 cfs and water levels should then start to rise on Oahe, according to Buscher.

“We’ve got a ways to make up. I don’t know that we’re going to do it this year without some significant snowfall,” he said.