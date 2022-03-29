PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of state government’s familiar faces are taking higher profile roles. Joan Adam is South Dakota’s new secretary of health and Michael Houdyshell will be the new secretary of revenue.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the appointments Tuesday.

Adam, who was a division director in the state Department of Health, became its interim secretary after Kim Malsam-Rysdon stepped down January 7.

Among the new responsibilities awaiting Adam is the construction of a new statewide health laboratory besides the current one and bringing together her department’s staff there from various locations in Pierre.

Adam’s current salary is listed as $139,328.93. That was Malsam-Rysdon’s salary, too.

Houdyshell, who’s chief legal counsel in the state Department of Revenue, moves up to the top job when the current secretary, Jim Terwilliger, officially returns to the state Bureau of Finance and Management later this week.

Terwilliger has overseen significant modernization and improved safeguards in the department.

Terwilliger, who spent most of his career at the Bureau of Finance and Management prior to starting his appointment as revenue secretary in January 2019, succeeds Jeff Partridge as budget and finance commissioner on April 1.

Houdyshell’s current salary as chief legal counsel is $110,600.00. Terwilliger’s current salary as revenue secretary is $134,847.91.

Partridge’s annual salary as interim commissioner was $144,000.00. He succeeded Liza Clark, who left at year end. Clark’s last annual salary was $152,576.00.