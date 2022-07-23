PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The attempt to overturn South Dakota’s near-total ban on abortions reached the state Capitol on Saturday.

Marchers gathered near the statehouse and then proceeded along city streets, carrying protest signs and chanting “Our body, our right.”

When they reached the governor’s residence some began to shout, “Hey hey, ho ho, Kristi Noem has got to go.”

A few Jamie Smith for Governor signs could be seen.

Noem, a Republican, faces the Democrat Smith and a Libertarian candidate in the fall general election.

South Dakota Highway Patrol vehicles were visible inside the residence’s security fence and along the Capitol’s front circle drive. Various marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles patrolled the route.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe and Casey decisions allowing abortions nationwide and said the issue should be decided by each state.

That triggered a 2005 South Dakota law that makes abortion a felony except to protect the life of the mother.

The march at the Capitol was organized while Noem and some Republican lawmakers were planning a special legislative session on abortion restrictions.

Since then the governor and those legislators have changed their minds, deciding that they should wait instead for the 2023 regular session that opens in January.

Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Legislature 94 to 11.

Democrats have a proposed constitutional amendment under review by South Dakota’s attorney general that, if voters pass it, would guarantee access to an abortion. It’s planned for the 2024 ballot.

South Dakota voters rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.