NOTE TO READERS: This is one of several reports that look at what the candidates for South Dakota governor are emphasizing on their campaign websites ahead of the November 8 general election.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There is a clear split on whether South Dakota should allow abortions among the three candidates running for election to be the state’s next governor.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem supports the ban against nearly all abortions that took effect in South Dakota this year, after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June said abortion restrictions should be decided by each state.

Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint oppose the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs opinion. They support restoring abortion rights in South Dakota.

South Dakota previously allowed most abortions through the 22nd week of pregnancy and after that in a medical emergency. The U.S. Supreme Court decision however put into effect a South Dakota trigger law passed in 2005 that prohibits abortions in nearly all cases other than “to preserve the life of the pregnant female.”

A provisional report says 194 abortions were performed in South Dakota during 2021, including 62% by surgery and 37% by medical/non-surgical means. In 2020, there were 125. The 2019 report showed 414. For 2018, there were 382.

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls was the only facility that acknowledged performing abortions. It interrupted them during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, then began them again. They stopped altogether after a draft of the Supreme Court decision leaked in May.

Noem’s website has an abortion page that outlines her philosophy opposing abortions in nearly all instances and explains some of her views. One of her daughters, Kassidy Peters, is youth outreach coordinator for South Dakota Right to Life.

Quint’s site says, “Recognizing that abortion is a sensitive issue and that people can hold good-faith views on all sides, the Quint/Strand campaign believes that government should be kept out of the matter, leaving the question to each person for their conscientious consideration.”

Smith’s site says, in part: “Women should not be forced to give birth. The people of South Dakota have voted twice on this issue (2006 and 2008), and both times voted that access to abortion should remain. As governor, I will work with legislators to allow access to abortion services.”

He was referring to a statewide referendum in 2006 that overturned a decision by the Legislature to ban abortions and to statewide initiative 11 in 2008 that defeated a somewhat similar proposal. The 2006 vote was 44.4% yes to 55.5% no. The 2008 vote was 44.8% yes to 55.2% no.

Republicans have increasingly been elected to the Legislature in recent decades, in part because Democrats have been losing registered voters while Republicans have been gaining. That has allowed for more anti-abortion legislation to become state law.

Noem as governor offered several pieces of legislation to make abortion less available. The Legislature this year adopted her legislation outlawing medical abortions; Smith, the House Democrats leader, voted against it.

Last year, lawmakers unanimously supported her legislation prohibiting abortions of unborn children diagnosed with Down syndrome; Smith voted for it. In 2019, lawmakers backed her measure telling physicians they must report abortions on a standard form that the state Department of Health would develop; Smith voted against it.

Noem ran into resistance in 2021, however, when she asked the House State Affairs Committee to introduce legislation for her that sought to outlaw abortions after a heartbeat could be detected. She wasn’t able to get the committee’s backing. She issued a statement afterward saying the inaction was unprecedented. Smith served on the committee.

One of the steps Noem took after the Supreme Court decision was starting a website Life.SD.gov. She also called for a special session of the Legislature on the abortion issue but then decided against it.

Smith on his website said that as governor he would “also take action to protect the health and safety of mothers as well as their children through every stage of life. This means funding foster care programs, creating opportunities for affordable childcare, and making sure a mother and child have access to quality healthcare for a safer birth experience.”

Noem on her site said, “Expanding access to foster care and adoption is a vital part of guaranteeing that every child has the opportunity to grow up in a loving, caring home.”

Noem and Smith haven’t been overly involved on the abortion issue during their time in the Legislature.

Noem during her four years in the House co-sponsored a 2008 state law requiring that pregnant females seeking abortions be offered the opportunity to view a sonogram and hear the unborn child’s heartbeat.

Smith during his six years in the House co-sponsored a 2021 proposal that sought to let pregnant minors give consent for medical procedures under certain circumstances; it was defeated after its first hearing.