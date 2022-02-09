PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would make a parental right a fundamental right in South Dakota is gaining ground at the Capitol.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday endorsed an amended version of the proposal from Representative Sue Peterson, R-Sioux Falls.

HB 1246 will be up for consideration by the House of Representatives next week.

Peterson said 14 other states have passed similar laws. She said South Dakota’s state court system is neutral on it.

Last year, legislation that provided protections for the exercise of religious freedom was signed and placed into the same chapter of South Dakota law where Peterson wants this to go.

Leaders of two education groups opposed her proposal Wednesday, in part because they weren’t clear about its purpose.

“I need some application what this law would do,” said Wade Pogany, executive director for Associated School Boards of South Dakota. “I don’t know what this means.”

Rob Munson from School Administrators of South Dakota said it could lead to parents saying their children shouldn’t have to take end-of-course tests and assessments.

Representative Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, the committee’s chairman, asked Pogany and Munson whether the U.S. Constitution guarantees that a fundamental right exists with the parent. Pogany said he wasn’t a lawyer and didn’t know. Munson said that if it’s the law, he would follow it.

Peterson explained why she wants it. “There’s the potential that at any time the court could interpret it differently,” she said.

Representative Mike Stevens, R-Yankton, said the bill should be amended to remove the second sentence, “No state agency, political subdivision, or any elected or appointed official or employee of this state or its political subdivisions may abridge or encroach upon that fundamental right.”

Peterson resisted. “It is important to explicitly state that in this day and age.”

Stevens’ amendment passed on a voice vote. After that, the panel pulled together and sent it out 13-0.