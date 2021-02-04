A split S.D. House wants a second wall to protect nonprofits and charitable trusts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House decided Wednesday to bar executive branch agencies of state government from distributing information about nonprofit corporations and charitable trusts beyond what state and federal laws allow.

The 62-8 vote for Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s legislation split along Republican-Democratic lines. HB 1079 now moves to the Senate for a second committee hearing.

Representative Scott Odenbach, a Spearfish Republican, said the governor’s office identified problems in other states and the legislation would pre-empt them in South Dakota.

Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, said he’d been “shaking my head” trying to figure out the bill. “It does nothing,” Cwach said. “Our laws are mandates. You can’t go beyond them.”

Representative Jon Hansen, a Dell Rapids Republican, said the bill is “explicit statutory protection against executive overreach.” There’s been a trend of executive overreach in states and the nation, he said.