A pile of legislation, much of it for new spending, needs decisions from Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As state government’s falling revenues reflect the rapid onslaught of the COVID-19 crisis in South Dakota, 80 pieces of legislation that lawmakers approved remained on Governor Kristi Noem’s desk Saturday, according to a daily listing that the Legislative Research Council keeps.

Some of those bills deal with social issues. But many would spend millions of dollars that state government plans to collect or already has, at a time when no one knows what will happen to South Dakota’s economy.

Noem said in a Facebook video Friday that she would talk to legislators about the budget situation in a private conference call Friday night. One lawmaker reported on Twitter afterward that she told them the recovery could take years.

Lawmakers remain scheduled to return Monday, March 30, to the state Capitol. Normally it’s reserved for consideration of vetoes — the governor has issued two so far — but Representative Fred Deutsch said in a tweet after the legislators’ call with the governor that he expects the final day to focus on the budget.

Legislators have another conference call schedule this evening with the governor to discuss COVID-19. — Rep. Fred Deutsch (@FredDeutsch) March 20, 2020

The Florence Republican, who is a chiropractor, has a connection to Noem’s office through his role as president for South Dakota Right to Life. Kassidy Peters, the governor’s oldest daughter, is the group’s state youth coordinator.

Facing Noem are 32 House bills, including:

1008 to legalize low-THC hemp;

1117 about inciting a riot;

1169 that would broaden and strengthen the ban against most uses of electronic devices while driving;

1199 that changes civil liability for acts of riot and inciting a riot; and

1294, the state general appropriations act for the coming state budget year.

Still needing final decisions from Noem are 48 Senate bills, including:

2 for statewide 211 service;

17 that would have state government pay for shutting down gas wells that have been orphaned because of low prices;

36 that would transfer money from state government’s budget reserve fund; and

38 that would adjust the current budget for state government.

Also still on her desk are legislative acts that would spend money for various projects at the state universities, including:

1045 for the E.Y. Berry Library at Black Hills State University in Spearfish;

1046 for the Devereaux Library at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City;

40 for a new Allied Health Facility at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion;

41 for a facilities building at USD; and

42 for a grounds building at USD.