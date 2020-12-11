A new metal roof means a Deadwood house doesn’t get a historical-property tax break

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Historical Society trustees granted special tax treatment for 16 more residential and commercial properties in several South Dakota communities Friday.

But the bigger news was the one they turned down and the reason for it.

On a 7-2 vote, trustees refused a historical-property moratorium on the increased valuation of improvements made to a house at 23 1/2 McKinley Street in Deadwood.

The biggest reason? The metal replacement roof that was put on this year.

Deadwood historic-preservation officer Kevin Kuchenbecker said the switch to metal roofs from shingles is part of living in a forest that has fires. He said people are trying to find materials that offer better protection but still look historic.

It was an interesting test for Ted Spencer, three days into his new role as state historic preservation officer. “We don’t take denial lightly and metal roofs typically do not meet the standards,” Spencer told trustees. He office recommended denial.

The board needed to make a decision because the eight-year break is available only during the calendar year the improvements are completed.

Spencer said he would seek a thorough review of metal roofs by the National Park Service.

Said Jen Winter, a trustee from Pierre: “It’s really super bad timing for this person.”

The board also approved $61,000 of grants to partially offset cost of historic restoration work on four properties. Deadwood gambling taxes provide $100,000 to the commission. The latest round went to:

Anderson-Ridley barn, St. Onge vicinity, $11,000.

Belle Fourche bandshell $15,000.

Western National Bank building, Mitchell, $20,000.

Porter Peck house, Sioux Falls, $15,000.

The board nominated two properties for National Historic Register status. They are the Gregory County Courthouse in Burke and the Louis Nigg barn near Sisseton in Roberts County.