PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state board that governs South Dakota’s public universities will consider a new five-year plan next week.

The South Dakota Board of Regents will discuss it Wednesday during a meeting at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

Other campuses that the regents oversee are the University of South Dakota at Vermillion, South Dakota State University at Brookings, Dakota State University at Madison, Northern State University at Aberdeen, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology at Rapid City, and two university centers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

The new plan as drafted by the regents’ central office and universities would run through 2027 and would replace one that a previous board adopted in 2014.

None of the current board was serving as a regent when the 2014 plan was approved that October. The governor appoints the regents. The system is on its fourth executive director since then.

Some small pieces of the new plan have already been accomplished, such as a redesign of the logo used by the regents.

Other proposals are more substantial. Among them are:

Developing recommendations on enrollment strategies connected to tuition and fees.

Working toward a competitive tuition and fee model and developing ways to reduce students’ loan-default rate.

Carrying out a statewide project with participating high schools for students to apply for financial aid.

Increasing enrollment of high school graduates by 5%.

Revising transfer policies between state universities and other higher-education campuses and increasing enrollment by 5%.

Increasing advocacy and visibility of mental health services for students in a post-COVID world.

Aligning new or enhanced undergraduate programs to the South Dakota and national workforce.

Working with a statewide coalition to decrease the loss of South Dakota graduates.

The 2014 plan’s first goal, student success, called for growing degree production to 7,450 per year by 2020. That hasn’t happened.

In the 2015 academic year, the six universities awarded 6,623 degrees, including associate, bachelor, master and doctorate levels. In 2020, they awarded degrees to 6,920 students. In 2021, they awarded degrees to 6,631.