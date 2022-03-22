PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nicole Bowman never saw it coming.

The Pierre Riggs High School math teacher said she was “overwhelmed” Tuesday morning, after the surprise announcement at an all-school assembly that she is one of 60 educators of the year nationally being honored by the Milken Family Foundation.

“I was not expecting my name to be called. We have so many great educators in this district, in this school. It makes me feel proud, and flattered, but it’s also very humbling,” Bowman told several news reporters afterward.

The event featured Governor Kristi Noem, state Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, Associated School Boards of South Dakota executive director Wade Pogany, South Dakota Education Association president Loren Paul, Pierre schools superintendent Kelly Glodt, several Pierre school board members including president Dan Cronin, and Greg Gallagher, senior program director for the Milken Family Foundation.

Two past South Dakota recipients of Milken awards also were there: Carla Diede from Harrisburg and Amanda Christensen of Mitchell. “I’m so proud of you,” Christensen said, giving Bowman a big hug. “Welcome to the family.”

Her advice to students entering the teaching career: “Work hard, don’t give up, and don’t let one kid ruin your day.”

Bowman said she didn’t know yet how she might spend the $25,000 prize that goes with the award.

“I didn’t know what the assembly was. As much time as I can get with my kids, I always appreciate it. Not knowing was a little bit annoying, but I guess now, I should take that away, I’m not annoyed,” she laughingly told another group of news reporters.

Asked why she thought she was chosen, Bowman said, “I think it’s the connections I make with the kids. I think everyone sees it. The community members see it.”

She’s taught 15 years, all in South Dakota. This is her first school year at Pierre Riggs, where she teaches algebra, geometry and algebra II. She previously was at Pierre Georgia Morse Middle School six years, and before that, Kimball and Rapid City.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me from the beginning and never gave up, who always took the time, especially my colleagues, they gave me the time that I knew I needed and they helped and they gave me that tough criticism, and just like Governor Noem said, I took it, all the good and the bad, and I took what I needed from it to get better,” she said.

Her parents live in Armour, where she grew up. For college, she chose Northern State University in Aberdeen, where she received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, with an emphasis on mathematics. She recalled making the decision in her final year of high school about where she wanted her life to go.

“Math, I was always good at it, and when I started, you know. senior year, clutch time, I’m figuring out what I want to be, and I knew I loved school, and I had teachers that I loved, and I knew that was a great relationship, and I was good at math. It was math and music — and I wasn’t good enough in music, so I stayed with math.”

Two of her children now old enough to attend high school, Bryce and Gracie, waited nearby to see her, after they played music for the event with the school band — “I’m sure they were as shocked as I,” she said — while the family’s younger daughter, Kameryn, attends Pierre middle school.

“It’s really overwhelming. I was trying really hard not to cry. I wish someone would have told me, so that I would have wore something nicer, and I would have done my hair. But it’s an honor. I’ve been part of these events before where other teachers were getting it, and I never, never imagined I would be on the receiving end, ever. Such an honor,” she said.

The announcement marked the twenty-first time that a South Dakota teacher has received a Milken Educator of the year award.

“There’s nothing else other than teaching that can make you feel great and bad all in one moment, like it’s all the emotions,” Bowman said. She added, “I never knew I could love a stranger’s child until I got into teaching. I mean, it’s the love that you feel and the love you give out, there’s no other profession that gives that to you.”