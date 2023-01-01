PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 2, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, January 2

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, January 3

No public meeting is scheduled.

Wednesday, January 4

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Athletic Commission, noon CT, teleconference.

Thursday, January 5

Children With Disabilities Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, show-cause hearing on delinquent tax payments; 2 p.m. CT, business meeting.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, January 6

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT / 8:30 a.m. MT, teleconference.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, January 8

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, December 30, 2022. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

