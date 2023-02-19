PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 20, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, February 20

Presidents’ Day holiday. No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, February 21

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and governor’s small conference room, second floor, Capitol

Wednesday, February 22

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Economic Development Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, February 23

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Oilseeds Council, 11:30 a.m. CT, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Fort Sisseton Commission, noon CT, north barracks,11907 434th Avenue, Lake City.

Friday, February 24

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

Oilseeds Council, 8:10 a.m. CT, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Corn Utilization Council, 9 a.m. CT, 4712 S Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls.

Monday, February 27

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, February 18, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.