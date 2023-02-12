PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 13, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, February 13

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Tuesday, February 14

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Wednesday, February 15

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Weed and Pest Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 100 Fourth Street SW, Huron.

Brand Board, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Thursday, February 16

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, February 17

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, February 20

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, February 10, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.