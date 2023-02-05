PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 6, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, February 6

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Tuesday, February 7

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9:00 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Court Appointed Special Advocates Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, February 8

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, February 9

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 2 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Friday, February 10

Education Standards Board, public hearing on proposed CTE and social-studies standards, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, Rushmore Hotel, 445 Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City. Remote testimony from pre-registered persons will be accepted as time allows that day after in-person testimony is completed. Written comments must be received by February 7 to be considered.

Social Work Examiners Board, 11 a.m. MT / noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, February 13

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, February 3, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.