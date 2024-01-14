PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the daily 2024 legislative session, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, January 15, 2024.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, January 15

Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. State business offices are closed.

Tuesday, January 16

Legislature, 7:45 a.m., Capitol.

Tourism Board, 9 a.m. CT, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Housing Development Authority, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, January 17

Legislature, 7:45 a.m., Capitol.

Massage Therapy Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1601 N. Harrison Avenue, suite 6, Pierre.

Thursday, January 18

Legislature, 7:45 a.m., Capitol.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, January 19

Legislature, 7:45 a.m., Capitol.

One Call Board, enforcement panel, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, January 22

Legislature, 7:45 a.m., Capitol.

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules changes and business meeting, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, January 13, 2024. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.