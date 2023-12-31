PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as a special hearing by the South Dakota Supreme Court and a legislative committee, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, January 1, 2024.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, January 1

New Year’s Day. State business offices are closed for the official holiday.

Tuesday, January 2

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, January 3

Real Estate Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Law Enforcement Officers Commission, noon CT, teleconference.

Thursday, January 4

Developmental Disabilities Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, January 5

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, January 8

Supreme Court, hearing on governor’s request for advisory opinion on legislative conflicts of interest, 11 a.m. CT, Capitol.

Hearing Aid Dispensers and Audiologists Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Executive Board, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, December 19, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.