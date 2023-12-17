PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, December 18, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, December 18

Indian Education Council, 5 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, December 19

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Emergency Response Commission, 10 a.m. CT, DDN locations in Rapid City and Pierre (see agenda for locations.)

One Call Board, Enforcement Panel, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Safety Communications Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Brand Board, 10:30 a.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, Bear Butte Room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, December 20

Banking Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1500 W. 51st Street, suite 102, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, December 21

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.\

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Corn Council, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, December 22

No public meeting is scheduled.

Monday, December 25

Christmas. No public meeting is scheduled. Celebrate!

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, December 15, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.