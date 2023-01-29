PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 30, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, January 30

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Economic Development Board, credit committee,11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 7:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, January 31

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Accountancy Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Freedom Scholarship Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 601 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Oilseeds Council, 11:30 a.m. CT, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Abstracters Examiners Board, noon CT, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, February 1

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Economic Advisers Council, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and room B20, Capitol.

Abstracters Examiners Board, 4 p.m. CT, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre.

Thursday, February 2

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Fire Marshal’s Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Investment Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, February 3

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

Developmental Disabilities Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, February 6

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, January 27, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.