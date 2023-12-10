PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, including a public hearing on proposed changes to state Gaming Commission administrative rules, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, December 11, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, December 11

Workforce Development Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, December 12

Gaming Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, including public hearing on proposed rules changes, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

Housing Development Authority, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

One Call Board, Enforcement Panel, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Fair Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Wednesday, December 13

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Mount Rushmore Conference Room, second floor, Capitol.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, 10 a.m. CT, executive session, 815 Medary Avenue, Brookings; legislative reception 5:30 p.m. CT, 631 Twenty-second Avenue, Brookings.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 11:30 a.m. CT, hearings, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Physical Therapy Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 7 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, December 14

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, business meeting and hearings, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Regents Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 815 Medary Avenue, Brookings.

Science and Technology Authority, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, 18 E. Main Street, Rapid City.

Equal Access to Our Courts Commission, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 132, Capitol.

911 Coordination Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Petroleum Release Compensation Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference, update with NorthWestern Energy.

Friday, December 15

Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 8 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. CT, locations in Rapid City, Pierre and Sioux Falls (see agenda.)

Monday, December 18

Indian Education Council, 5 p.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, December 8, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.