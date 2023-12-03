PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, December 4, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, December 4

Technical Education Board, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, Western Dakota Technical College, 800 Mickelson Drive, Rapid City.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Professional Administrators Commission, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Wheat Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 116 N. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, December 5

Animal Industry Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, 9 a.m. CT public hearing on proposed rule changes regarding sale of retail meat products, 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre.

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Juvenile Justice Oversight Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Governor’s Budget Message, 1 p.m. CT, House of Representatives chamber, Capitol.

Wednesday, December 6

Corn Council, 9 a.m. CT, 4712 S. Technopolis Drive, Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, joint meeting with Legislature’s Retirement Laws Committee, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tourism Board, 11 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 1:00 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Pulse Crop Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Thursday, December 7

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Nutrient Research and Education Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, 631 Twenty-Second Avenue, Brookings.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Nursing Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Friday, December 8

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Pharmacy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4001 W. Valhalla Boulevard, Sioux Falls.

State Historical Society Board, 8 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference (see agenda for public locations.)

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, 1301 W. Russell Street, Sioux Falls.

Monday, December 11

Workforce Development Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, December 1, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.