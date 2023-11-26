PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, November 27, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, November 27

No public meeting is scheduled.

Tuesday, November 28

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, 5000 S. Broadband Lane, Sioux Falls.

Technical Professions Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, November 29

Educational Telecommunications Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, November 30

School Finance Accountability Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, Grant Committee, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Reemployment Assistance Council, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, December 1

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Family Support Council, 6 p.m. CT, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Saturday, December 2

Family Support Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Monday, December 4

Technical Education Board, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, Western Dakota Technical College, 800 Mickelson Drive, Rapid City.

LOOKING AHEAD: The governor delivers the annual budget address to a joint assembly of the Legislature on Tuesday, December 5, at 1 p.m. CT in the House of Representatives chamber. The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee meets at 9 a.m. CT that same day in advance of the speech.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Wednesday, November 22, ahead of the Thanksgiving break for state government offices. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.