PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, November 20, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday, November 20

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 1201 West Avenue A, Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, November 21

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Bear Butte Room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, November 22

No public meeting is scheduled.

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving holiday. State business offices will be closed.

Friday, November 24

State business offices will be closed.

Monday, November 27

No public meeting is scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, November 17. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.