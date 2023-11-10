PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several hearings on proposed rule changes, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, November 13, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, November 13

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Legislature, joint meeting of Government Operations and Audit Committee and Appropriations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Tuesday, November 14

Conservation Commission, 8:15 a.m. CT, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature, Executive Board, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Regents Board, 8:30 a.m. MT / 9:30 a.m. CT, BHSU Student Union, 320 Black Hills Lane, Spearfish.

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Bonding Committee, 3:45 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, November 15

Massage Therapy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 11:30 a.m. CT, hearings, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Indian Education Council, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference and Huron Convention Center, 100 Fourth Street SW, Huron.

Thursday, November 16

Investment Council, 8 a.m. CT, 4009 W. 49th Street, Sioux Falls.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, business meeting and hearings, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and room B20, Capitol.

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3821 W. Avera Drive, Sioux Falls.

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, November 17

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, November 20

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 1201 West Avenue A, Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, November 10. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.