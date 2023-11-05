PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several hearings on proposed rule changes, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, November 6, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday, November 6

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Tuesday, November 7

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 8 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

American Dairy Association of South Dakota, 10 a.m. CT, 1211 West Avenue North, Sioux Falls.

One Call Notification Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, November 8

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Professional Teachers Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Real Estate Commission, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Brand Board, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Thursday, November 9

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Professional Teachers Commission, second day, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, November 10

Veterans’ Day holiday observance. State business offices are closed.

Monday, November 13

Legislature, Appropriations Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Legislature, joint meeting of Government Operations and Audit Committee and Appropriations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, November 3. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.