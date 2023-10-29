PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several hearings on proposed rule changes, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, October 30, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, October 30

Economic Development Finance Authority, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Economic Development Board, 10:45 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Geographic Names Board, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, October 31

American Dairy Association of South Dakota Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Technical Professions Board, 3 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. CT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Wednesday, November 1

Juvenile Justice Oversight Council, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, November 2

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and Prairie Shores Resort & Events, 45156 235th Street, Madison.

Barriers for Emerging Adults Task Force, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, November 3

Developmental Disabilities Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Speech-Language Pathology Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Monday, November 6

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, October 27. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.