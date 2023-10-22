PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several hearings on proposed rule changes, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, October 23, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, October 23

Freedom Scholarship Board, 11 a.m. CT, 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, October 24

Electrical Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Physical Therapy Board, noon CT / 11 a.m. MT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, followed by business items, teleconference and 629 Main Street, Spearfish.

Public Utilities Commission, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, October 25

Economic Advisors Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Indian Education Council, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, October 26

Birth to Three Council, 9 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, October 27

No public meeting scheduled.

Monday, October 30

Geographic Names Board, 3 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, October 20. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.