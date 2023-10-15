PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as six hearings on proposed rule changes, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, October 16, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday, October 16

Corrections Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Rapid City Parole Office, 2725 Creek Drive, Rapid City.

Tuesday, October 17

Brand Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Electrical Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Prescription Drug Monitoring Council, noon CT, teleconference.

Aging Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Insurance Division, 1:30 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed elimination of $25 fee, 124 S. Euclid Avenue, Pierre.

Social Services Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

State Fair Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Workers’ Compensation Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, Bear Butte Conference Room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, October 18

Legislature, Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long Term Care, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Professional Administrators Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Arts Council, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 11:30 a.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Code Commission, 1 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Health Department, 2 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed changes to various hospital rules, Hayes Building, (NE of Capitol building), 600 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, October 19

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, parole and clemency hearings and business meeting, 1600 North Drive, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Plumbing Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Library Board, 1:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Independent Living Council, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, October 20

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 1200 S. Jay Street, Aberdeen.

Dentistry Board, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed changes to dentistry rules, 325 Hustan Avenue, Fort Pierre.

Monday, October 23

Freedom Scholarship Board, 11 a.m. CT, 500 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, October 13. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.