PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as six hearings on proposed rule changes, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, October 9, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Monday, October 9

Native Americans’ Day. Most state government offices are closed.

Tuesday, October 10

One Call Board, 8 a.m. CT, teleconference and 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Nursing Board, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Railroad Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and Thirty-Sixty E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Wednesday, October 11

Public Utilities Commission, evidentiary hearing on complaint against Crowned Ridge Wind LLC, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Social Services Department, 9:30 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, teleconference and 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Social Services Department, 10:30 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed Medical Services rule changes, teleconference and 811 E. Tenth Street, Sioux Falls.

Human Services Department, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, 3800 E. Highway 34, Pierre.

Thursday, October 12

Public Utilities Commission, second day (if necessary), evidentiary hearing on complaint against Crowned Ridge Wind LLC, starting time TBD, room 414, Capitol.

Law Enforcement Commission, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes, 1302 E. Highway 14, Pierre.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre.

One Call Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Technical Education Board, 10 a.m. CT, 1800 E. Spruce Street, Mitchell.

Health Department, 3 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed newborn-screening rule changes, Six-Fifteen E. Fourth Street, Pierre.

Friday, October 13

No public meeting scheduled.

Monday, October 16

Corrections Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and Rapid City Parole Office, 2725 Creek Drive, Rapid City.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, October 6. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.