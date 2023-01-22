PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 23, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.

Monday, January 23

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Pulse Crop Council, noon CT, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Elections Board, 2:15 p.m. CT, teleconference and 215 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre.

Professional Administrators Commission, 4:15 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, January 24

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Wednesday, January 25

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

Professional Teachers Commission, 4:15 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, January 26

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 1 p.m. CT floor action.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, January 27

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Soybean Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Veterinary Medical Examining Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 411 S. Fort Street, Pierre.

Technical Professions Board, 8 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Plumbing Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Monday, January 30

Legislature, 7:45 a.m. CT committee meetings, 2 p.m. CT floor action.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.