PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several hearings on proposed rule changes, that are open to the public during the new week starting Monday, October 2, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, October 2

Abstracters’ Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT testing, 2 p.m. CT business meeting, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, October 3

Health Department, 2:30 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed changes to air ambulance rules, 600 E. Capitol (Hayes Building), Pierre.

Wednesday, October 4

Water Management Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Regents Board, 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Surbeck Center, 611 Surbeck Lane, Rapid City.

Thursday, October 5

Regents Board, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Surbeck Center, 611 Surbeck Lane, Rapid City.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, business meeting; 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT public hearing on various proposed rule changes, teleconference and Cadillac Jack’s, 360 Main Street, Deadwood.

Friday, October 6

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. MT / 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and Cadillac Jack’s, 360 Main Street, Deadwood.

Podiatry Examiners Board, 11 a.m. MT / noon CT, teleconference.

Monday, October 9

No public meetings are yet scheduled.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, September 29. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.