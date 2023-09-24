PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as a committee of the Legislature and several hearings on proposed rule changes, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, September 25, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, September 25

Legislature, Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long Term Care, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, September 26

Independent Living Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Transportation Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and 5316 W. 60th Street North, Sioux Falls.

Wednesday, September 27

Transportation Commission, 7:45 a.m. CT, tour of area projects, gather at 5316 W. 60th Street North, Sioux Falls.

Elections Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rule changes and business meeting, teleconference and room 362, Capitol.

Workforce Development Council, 10:30 a.m. CT, 1201 Arrow Avenue NE, Watertown.

Thursday, September 28

Accountancy Board, 9 a.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules changes, and business meeting, teleconference.

Internal Control Board, 11 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Health Department, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on medical cannabis proposed rule changes, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Water and Natural Resources Board, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, September 29

Water and Natural Resources Board, second day, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Monday, October 2

Abstracters’ Examiners Board, 8:30 a.m. CT testing, 2 p.m. CT business meeting, 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday afternoon, September 22. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.