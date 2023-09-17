PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as a committee of the Legislature, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, September 18, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, September 18

Conservation Commission, 7 a.m. CT, 1400 Eighth Avenue NW, Aberdeen.

Tuesday, September 19

Massage Therapy Board, 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Health and Educational Facilities Authority, 3 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. CT, teleconference and Key Bar S Lodge, 434 Old Hill City Road, Keystone.

Wednesday, September 20

Real Estate Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 217 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 11 a.m. CT, public hearing on $25 million bond for proposed Riverview livestock nutrient management system, Clark County Courthouse, 200 N. Commercial Street, Clark.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Children With Disabilities Panel, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Nursing Facility Administrators Board, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposal to raise licensing fees, teleconference.

Chiropractic Examiners Board, 2 p.m. CT, AmericInn, 1981 King Street, Chamberlain.

Thursday, September 21

Children With Disabilities Panel, 8:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Science and Technology Authority, 9:00 a.m. CT, Washington Pavilion, 301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Lottery Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Cosmetology Commission, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Legislature, Rules Review Committee, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Aeronautics Commission, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Friday, September 22

Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Social Work Examiners Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Legislature, State Tribal Relations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, Fort Randall Casino and Hotel, Lake Andes.

Monday, September 25

Legislature, Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long Term Care, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, September 15. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.