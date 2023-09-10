PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as a committee of the Legislature, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, September 11, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of adverse weather or other reasons.

Monday, September 11

Public Utilities Commission, opening day of SCS Carbon Transport permit hearing, 9 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Housing Development Authority, 1:30 p.m. MT / 2:30 p.m. CT, Mountain Grand, 1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood.

Tuesday, September 12

Public Utilities Commission, continuation of SCS Carbon Transport permit hearing, 8 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Gaming Commission, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

Vocational Rehabilitation Board, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Safety Communication Council, 10 a.m. CT, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Operator Certification Board, 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT, Holiday Inn, 305 N. 27th Street, Spearfish.

Regents Board, School for the Deaf Advisory Council, 4 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Emergency Response Commission, 5:15 p.m. MT / 6:15 p.m. CT, The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Drive, Deadwood.

Wednesday, September 13

Public Utilities Commission, continuation of SCS Carbon Transport permit hearing, 8 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Legislature, Study Committee on County Funding and Services, 8:30 a.m. CT, 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Economic Development Finance Authority, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Economic Development Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 11:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Professional Teachers Commission, 1 p.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City.

Brand Board, 1:30 p.m. MT / 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Building Authority, 2:30 p.m. CT, teleconference and Sanford Coyote Sports Center, 414 E. Clark Street, Vermillion.

Thursday, September 14

Public Utilities Commission, continuation of SCS Carbon Transport permit hearing, 8 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Professional Teachers Commission, 8:30 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Weed and Pest Control Commission, 7:30 a.m. MT / 8:30 a.m. CT, sites tour, departure from north parking lot, 2111 N. Lacrosse Street, Rapid City.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pharmacy Board, 1 p.m. MT / 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and The Lodge, 100 Pine Crest Drive, Deadwood.

Friday, September 15

Public Utilities Commission, continuation of SCS Carbon Transport permit hearing, 8 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired Board, 9 a.m. CT, videoconference sites in Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

Addiction and Prevention Professionals Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Teacher Compensation Review Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Saturday, September 16

Public Utilities Commission, continuation of SCS Carbon Transport permit hearing, 8 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

Monday, September 18

Conservation Commission, 7 a.m. CT, 1400 Eighth Avenue NW, Aberdeen.

Public Utilities Commission, continuation of SCS Carbon Transport permit hearing, 8 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, September 9. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.