PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, September 4, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of weather or other conditions.

Monday, September 4

Labor Day holiday.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Tuesday, September 5

Economic Development Board, credit committee, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Wednesday, September 6

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Athletic Commission, noon CT, teleconference.

Thursday, September 7

Tourism Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, Huron Event Center, 100 Fourth Street SW, Huron.

Wheat Commission, 12:30 p.m. CT, 2301 Research Park Way, Brookings.

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. CT, Watertown Event Center, 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown.

Friday, September 8

Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 8 a.m. CT, Watertown Event Center, 1901 Ninth Avenue SW, Watertown.

Electrical Commission, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

State Historical Society Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Psychologists Examiners Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Medical and Osteopathic Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Medicaid Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Family Support Council, 6 p.m. CT, teleconference and 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Saturday, September 9

Family Support Council, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls.

Monday, September 11

Public Utilities Commission, opening day of SCS Carbon Transport permit hearing, 9 a.m. CT, Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Drive, Fort Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Saturday, September 2. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.