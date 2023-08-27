PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as one committee of the Legislature, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, August 28, 2023.

Click on the name (highlighted in blue) for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of weather or other conditions.

Monday, August 28

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

Dentistry Board, 6:30 p.m. CT, teleconference.

Tuesday, August 29

Economic Advisors Council, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Indigent Legal Services Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Pulse Crop Council, 1:30 p.m. CT, 412 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Wednesday, August 30

911 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Law Enforcement Officers Commission, 10 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

State Council for Educational Opportunity for Military Children, 9 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. CT, Douglas School District Central Office, 400 Patriot Way, Box Elder.

Thursday, August 31

South Dakota Retirement System Trustees, 9 a.m. CT, 222 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Legislature, State-Tribal Relations Committee, 1 p.m. CT, Tribal Council Chamber, Lower Brule.

Friday, September 1

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Saturday, September 2

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

Monday, September 4

Labor Day holiday.

State Fair Commission, 9 a.m. CT, 1060 Third Street SW, Huron.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Sunday, August 27. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.