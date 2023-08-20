PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several of the Legislature’s interim committees and four hearings on proposed rules changes, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, August 21, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of weather or other conditions.

Monday, August 21

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Teacher Compensation Review Board, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Tuesday, August 22

Professional Administrators Commission, 10 a.m. CT, public hearing on an additional education-reporting rule, teleconference and 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Health Department, 2 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed changes to radiation-control rules, 600 Capitol Avenue (Hayes Building), Pierre.

Wednesday, August 23

Physical Therapy Board, noon CT, teleconference.

Agriculture and Natural Resources Department, 3 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed changes to feed-control rules, 523 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, August 24

Public Utilities Commission, 9 a.m. CT, continuation of Navigator CO2 pipeline evidentiary hearing, regarding question of whether county zoning ordinances can be superseded, room 414, Capitol.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, business meeting and public hearing on proposed changes to speed control rules for Meade and Union counties and to DOT transit-grant audits, teleconference and 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, August 25

Accountancy Board, 8:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 300 N. Cherapa Place, suite 101, Sioux Falls.

Legislature, Government Operations and Audit Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Nursing Board, committee on advanced practice registered nurses, 9 a.m. CT, teleconference and 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls.

Public Utilities Commission, time TBD, continuation of Navigator CO2 pipeline evidentiary hearing, regarding question of whether county zoning ordinances can be superseded, room 414, Capitol.

Monday, August 28

Optometry Examiners Board, 8 a.m. CT, 312 Island Drive, Fort Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, August 18. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.