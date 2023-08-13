PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as several of the Legislature’s interim committees and public hearings on several sets of proposed rules changes, that are open to the public during the new week, starting Monday, August 14, 2023.

Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of weather or other conditions.

Monday, August 14

Public Safety Department, 1 p.m. CT, public hearing on proposed rules regarding campfires and slash-pile burn permits in the Black Hills National Forest fire protection district and various other proposed rule changes regarding boilers and motorcycle education courses, 118 W. Capitol Avenue, Pierre.

Tuesday, August 15

Public Utilities Commission, 9:30 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Housing Development Authority, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and 3060 E. Elizabeth Street, Pierre.

Nursing Board, HPAP Committee, noon CT, teleconference and 4109 S. Carnegie Circle, Sioux Falls.

Finance Board, 2 p.m. CT, teleconference and Bear Butte Conference Room, second floor, Capitol.

Wednesday, August 16

Legislature, Study Committee on County Funding and Services, 8:30 a.m. CT, room 414, Capitol.

Barber Examiners Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Thursday, August 17

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Brand Board, 9:30 a.m. MT / 10:30 a.m. CT, teleconference and 1444 Fountain Plaza Drive, Rapid City.

Workers’ Compensation Council, 1 p.m. CT, teleconference and 123 W. Missouri Avenue, Pierre.

Friday, August 18

Commission on Equal Access to Our Courts, 11 a.m. CT, teleconference and room 132, Capitol.

Monday, August 21

Legislature, Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee, 9 a.m. CT, room 362, Capitol.

Teacher Compensation Review Board, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this information Friday, August 11. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance, not counting Saturdays, Sundays and official state holidays. The Legislature isn’t subject to that public-notice law.

*Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov and sdlegislature.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions and legislative meetings that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas and sd.net for audio availability.